Gen. Katumba Wamala Was Trapped at Blind Spot

In short
Several police investigators were seen at Kisota Road Kisaasi-Kyanja junction trying to figure out whether this could have been the exit route used by the assailants. Not even interviews with the residents in the vicinity could help.
Gen. Katumba Wamala Was Trapped at Blind Spot1 Jun 2021, 17:51 Comments 343 Views Kisaasi, Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Police investigation team at the junction connecting Kisota Road to Kisaasi-Kyanja main road. There is no CCTV camera at the junction.
In short
Tagged with: shooting
Mentioned: Acorn International School Andrew Felix Kaweesi CCTV police General Katumba Wamala Kisasi Kyanja Road Kulambiro Link Road Kulambiro Ring Road
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.