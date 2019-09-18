In short
The directive was made this afternoon by the Commission of Inquiry into land matters which ruled that Murunga is illegally owning the land. It is based on the account that foreigners are forbidden from acquiring Customary, Mailo and Freehold land tenure in Uganda.
Gen. Kayihura's Ex-Aide Tasked to Return Stolen Mailo Land
Ambrose Wekesa Murunga (Middle) Shares A Moment With His Laywer (L) and Commission Lawyer Ebert Byenka (R)
