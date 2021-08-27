In short
The army accorded Gen Lokech a 15-gun salute that roared through the airwaves of Paipir village for about three minutes as his body was being lowered into the grave.
Gen. Lokech Laid to Rest in Pader Top story27 Aug 2021, 19:54 Comments 211 Views Pader, Uganda Northern Lifestyle Religion Updates
Lt Gen. Paul Lokech's body being lowered into the grave at his ancestral home in Paipir village in Luna Parish in Pader Town Council on Friday.
