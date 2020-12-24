Christopher Kisekka
18:54

Gen Lokech Regrets Slapping Senior Lady Traffic Officer, Blames Her

24 Dec 2020, 18:49 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
The newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech

In short
He, however, used the same podium to give his version of the incident. In his explanation, the soft-spoken Lokech sounded like the traffic officer was the one in wrong blaming her for having ‘exhibited unprofessionalism’. He, however, notes that he has since forgiven and now ready to mentor young officers to the right path.

 

