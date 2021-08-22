In short
Archbishop Odama told Uganda Radio Network in a telephone interview Saturday that Gen Lokech was an advocate for peace at the height of the Lord’s Resistance Army-LRA insurgency in Northern Uganda instead of the use of violence.
Gen. Lokech was a Disciplined, Peace Loving Soldier - Archbishop Odama
