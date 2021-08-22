Julius Ocungi
02:30

Gen. Lokech was a Disciplined, Peace Loving Soldier - Archbishop Odama

22 Aug 2021, 02:26 Comments 163 Views Kitgum, Uganda Profiles Security Northern Updates
Deceased. Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen Paul Lokech. Photo By Julius Ocungi

Deceased. Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen Paul Lokech. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Archbishop Odama told Uganda Radio Network in a telephone interview Saturday that Gen Lokech was an advocate for peace at the height of the Lord’s Resistance Army-LRA insurgency in Northern Uganda instead of the use of violence.

 

Tagged with: Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese John Baptist Odama Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.