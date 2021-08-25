Julius Ocungi
Gen Lokech's Clan Members Ask Ugandans to Forgive Him Top story

Deceased. Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen Paul Lokech. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Mark Odongkara Odepa, the speaker of Pa’Lumbele clan and a nephew to the deceased says that whereas the family believes Gen. Lokech was a good man, it’s also hard to deny that he could have made mistakes in his career.

 

