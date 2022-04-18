Basaija Idd
Gen. Mbadi Meets FADRC Team to Review Progress of the Operation Shujaa

18 Apr 2022
The joint meeting between UPDF and FADRC in Benni

In short
The Operation Shujja spokesperson, Maj. Peter Mugisa told this reporter on Monday morning that the two principles also discussed the need for additional manpower from both UPDF and FARDC and enhancing the security of road construction from Kasindi-Beni-Butembo.

 

