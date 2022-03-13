Gen. Muhanga Calls for Additional Reinforcement Against ADF

In short
The Operation overall Commander, Maj. General Kayanja Muhanga says the additional zonal forces will be essential in providing security for the population that is returning to their homes that have been secured from the ADF.
Gen. Muhanga Calls for Additional Reinforcement Against ADF13 Mar 2022, 10:25 Comments 102 Views Kasese, Uganda East Africa Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Allied Democratic Force-ADF rebels
Mentioned: Allied Democratic Force-ADF rebels
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.