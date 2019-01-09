Peter Labeja
Gen. Muhoozi: Uganda Facing Increased Foreign Security Threats

The CDF Gen David Muhoozi (Middle Front Row) and Outgoing Commander 4th Division Brigadier Emmanuel Kanyesigye (R) and Incoming 4th Division Commander Col Bonny Bamweseki (L) Peter Labeja

In short
Speaking in Gulu 4th Division Military barracks on Wednesday, Gen. Muhoozi said the spectrum of urban crimes is becoming a big headache to the Police and the Intelligence which explains why the military is often called to reinforce. He said some of the security threats are delivered through social media while others target post conflict vulnerability in the region.

 

