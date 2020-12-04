Dominic Ochola
Gen Muntu Promises to Restore Discipline in Government Institutions

Presidential candidate, Maj Gen (Rtd) Gregg Mugisha Muntu addressing a rally at Lacor Trading Centre in Gulu City - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Muntu explained that the level of corruption in civil services like the security, the judiciary and parliament dates back to 1962 after the country attained independence from colonial masters.

 

