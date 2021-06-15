Alex Otto
22:08

Gen Otafire Defends Ownership of Munyonyo Land

15 Jun 2021, 22:02 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Gen Otafire

Gen Otafire

In short
On Tuesday, Otafire claimed that he is in possession of the land title and tasked Khan to prove otherwise that he actually has receipts of ground rent for the property since he claims to be a Kibanja owner.

 

Tagged with: 504 acres of njeru stock farm Gen Kahinda Otafire Land Grabbing Munyonyo land Parliament
Mentioned: Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.