Gen Otafire Defends Ownership of Munyonyo Land

In short
On Tuesday, Otafire claimed that he is in possession of the land title and tasked Khan to prove otherwise that he actually has receipts of ground rent for the property since he claims to be a Kibanja owner.
Gen Otafire Defends Ownership of Munyonyo Land15 Jun 2021, 22:02 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 504 acres of njeru stock farm Gen Kahinda Otafire Land Grabbing Munyonyo land Parliament
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.