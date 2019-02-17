Gen Saleh Roots for Partnership with Kasese Diocese

In short
Gen Saleh has pitched camp in Kasese district for about three months now and has, among other things, seen the approval of a 119 billion Shillings investment plan by Kasese district council to be financed under the Agri-led project. But, he says that he has not been in a position to get good contact with the ordinary people, who form part of the population that depends on subsistence farming.
Gen Saleh Roots for Partnership with Kasese Diocese17 Feb 2019, 13:53 Comments 148 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Report
Gen Salim Saleh and Bishop Francis Aquirinus Kibira talk to each other at the cathedral construction site.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.