In short
Prior to his arrival at Kanungu stadium, the former spy chief and security minister was first stopped by security operatives for a couple of minutes before he was allowed to proceed under tight security.
Gen. Tumukunde Receives Warm Welcome in Kanungu Top story10 Nov 2020, 21:12 Comments 188 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Gen. Tumukunde warmly welcomed in Kanungu district.
Mentioned: Gen Henry Tumukunde
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.