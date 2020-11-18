Basaija Idd
Gen. Tumukunde Suspends Campaigns After Kyagulanyi's Arrest

18 Nov 2020, 22:57 Comments 117 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Politics Breaking news
Tumukunde waving to the people

Tumukunde said he has suspended his Thursday campaign in order to engage other opposition members in the race on possible unified action. Tumukunde was expected to hold rallies in Kamwenge, Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa Districts tomorrow.

 

