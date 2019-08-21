Olive Nakatudde
20:33

Gen. Tumwine Found Guilty of Assaulting MP Cecilia Ogwal

21 Aug 2019, 20:25 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine shortly after appearing before the Rules committee.

In short
The committee report observes that Tumwine's attack on Ogwal was a breach of privilege because as a Member of Parliament, Ogwal has a right to debate on any matter on the floor of Parliament without fear of retaliation. Obote told parliament that the attack potentially has the effect of intimidating members from freely expressing themselves in debates on certain subjects.

 

