EDSON KINENE
18:17

Gen. Tumwine Inspired, Motivated Us- FRONASA Veterans

26 Aug 2022, 18:16 Comments 103 Views Kazo, Uganda Lifestyle Updates

In short
Apollo Mabaati, the National Chairperson of FRONASA says that Gen Tumwine will be remembered for his ideology to protect and respect the civilians. According to Mabaati, the deceased remembered all those that helped FRONASA during the war and awarded them.

 

