Gen. Tumwine Inspired, Motivated Us- FRONASA Veterans

In short
Apollo Mabaati, the National Chairperson of FRONASA says that Gen Tumwine will be remembered for his ideology to protect and respect the civilians. According to Mabaati, the deceased remembered all those that helped FRONASA during the war and awarded them.
Gen. Tumwine Inspired, Motivated Us- FRONASA Veterans26 Aug 2022, 18:16 Comments 103 Views Kazo, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: FRONASA veterans eulogise Gen Tumwine
Mentioned: Front for National Salvation – FRONASA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.