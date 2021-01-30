In short
According to the poll results declared by the Returning Officer, Umar Kiyimba, Muhoozi obtained the highest number of votes with 335; Katumba came second with 228 votes and Mugira 239 votes. Masiko scored 223 votes, Elwelu 218 votes, Kavuma 204 votes and Mbadi 184 votes.
Gen Tumwine Loses As CDF Muhoozi is Elected UPDF MP Top story30 Jan 2021, 08:30 Comments 294 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
File Photo; President Museveni at 39th Tarehe Sita anniversary held at Nakaseke district headquarters at Butalangu town. On extreme right is CDF Muhoozi is now MP Elect
