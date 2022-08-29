Olive Nakatudde
17:14

Gen. Tumwine Was A Resilient Man- President Museveni Top story

29 Aug 2022, 17:13 Comments 237 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Report
President Yoweri Museveni pays respect to teh late Gen. Elly Tumwine.

President Yoweri Museveni pays respect to teh late Gen. Elly Tumwine.

In short
Narrating bits of the war that led to the NRA victory in Kampala in January 1986, Museveni said that the first gunshot fired by Tumwine at Kabamba in a bid to capture guns from the armory was a mistake, but everything worked out for good in the end.

 

Tagged with: Gen. Elly Tumwine President Yoweri Museveni

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.