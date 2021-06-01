Gen Wamala: The Man Pushing for Transport Revolution

In short
Prior to his appointment as a full cabinet minister, Gen. Katumba served as State Minister for Transport for two years. Under his docket lay the roads sector that covers the railway, taxis, buses and Boda-boda, water transport as well as the aviation and other related services.
Gen Wamala: The Man Pushing for Transport Revolution1 Jun 2021, 19:28 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gen Katumba Wamala
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.