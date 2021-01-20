Solomon Okabo
Gender Based Violence Cases Worry Abongomola Sub County Authorities

20 Jan 2021, 09:41 Comments 139 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Human rights Local government Updates
An elderly woman shows a child suspected to have been tortured by a step mother over domestic violence related cases Photo by Solomon Okabo

Moses Opio, the Kwania District Probation Officer blames the rising cases on Gender-Based Violence in the community. The Sub County has registered over 137 cases of Gender-Based Violence within a space of two months, mostly in Amorigoga and Abany parishes.

 

