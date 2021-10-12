Gender Committee Starts considerating NSSF Bill

In short
The 10th parliament passed the NSSF bill allowing for midterm access by savers above 45 years or at least those who have saved for 10 years. However, the president didn’t assent to the bill until the expiry of the 10th parliament.
Gender Committee Starts considerating NSSF Bill12 Oct 2021, 12:11 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
NSSF Mbarara building. The Fund wants to invest in Ugandan businesses but many fear due deligence checks
In short
Tagged with: 11th Parliament Supervision of nssf midterm access nssf bill
Mentioned: Ministry of Gender Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.