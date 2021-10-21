Amony Immaculate
Gender Minister Intervenes in Lango Cultural Institution Conflict

21 Oct 2021, 13:02 Comments 149 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Northern Updates

Meeting the clan heads on Wednesday in Lira City, Amongi confirmed Yosam Odur Ebii as the legitimate paramount Chief of Lango after being gazetted by the Government. She also says that Okune will be informed of the decisions of the meeting.

 

