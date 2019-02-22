Pamela Mawanda
Gender Ministry Embarks on Drive to Resettle Street Children

The exercise that begun in Kampala will soon be launched in the areas of Jinja, Iganga, Busia, Mbale, Tororo and Soroti, which host a large population of street children. So far, 70 children and two adults, picked from the areas of Makerere and Jinja road, have been taken to Kampiringisa Rehabilitation Centre.

 

