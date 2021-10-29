Alex Otto
18:39

Gender Ministry Should Retain NSSF Supervision Mandate-Committee Report Top story

29 Oct 2021, 18:36 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
NSSF Pensions tower NSSF

NSSF Pensions tower

In short
The government had initially wanted to provide for dual supervision of the Fund, putting the Ministry of Gender in charge of the social security arm of the Fund, which deals with the welfare of workers and their savings while the Ministry of Finance, would supervise the Investment arm which deals with the business component where savings are invested in assets to generate income.

 

Tagged with: Midterm access NSSF Bill PWDs Parliament supervision of NSSF
Mentioned: NSSF Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.