General Court Martial Term Expires

In short
Some of the prominent cases which were supposed to be heard at the General Court Martial at their headquarters based in Makindye but have not been heard include the case of Abdullah Kitatta , the Patron of Boda Boda 2010 Association and ten others.
General Court Martial Term Expires13 Jun 2018, 16:40 Comments 170 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: brigadier richard karemire army spokesperson updf spokesperson karemire lt gen andrew gutti
Mentioned: army general court martial makindye military barracks updf ministry of defence and veteran affairs
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.