General Katumba’s Daughter Laid to Rest

In short
The Chief of Defense Forces-CDF General David Muhoozi assured the mourners that, unlike other high profile killings where investigations and reports have delayed, this time investigation into Gen Katumba ‘s shooting will be thorough and a detailed report about the incident will be released on time.
General Katumba’s Daughter Laid to Rest3 Jun 2021, 19:39 Comments 169 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Security Religion Report
In short
Mentioned: General Katumba Wamala
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.