Davidson Ndyabahika
16:20

General Kyaligonza, Soldiers Manhandle Female Traffic Officer

24 Feb 2019, 16:20 Comments 258 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Politics Security Breaking news
Military bodyguards to NRA historical and Uganda's Ambassador to Burundi Gen. Kyaligonza attack female cop Davidson Ndyabahika

Military bodyguards to NRA historical and Uganda's Ambassador to Burundi Gen. Kyaligonza attack female cop Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The incident according to eyewitness occurred in Seeta, Mukono after the traffic officer allegedly tried to stop Kyaligonzas vehicle for making a U-turn in the middle of the road.

 

Tagged with: uproar as general kyaligonza social media storm as general kyaligonza

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.