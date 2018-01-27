Gen. Saleh Suggests Changes in Operation Wealth Creation

In short
Gen Saleh called for the implementation of the regional logistics hub and the e-voucher card system as key steps that should be taken to refresh the program. Under the e-voucher system, allocations to farmers are made through an online system, age use tokens to pick farm inputs from logistical hubs or approved suppliers within their regions.
Gen. Saleh Suggests Changes in Operation Wealth Creation27 Jan 2018, 09:33 Comments 1076 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
General Salim Saleh on extreme left introducing liason officers of Operation Wealth Creation at meeting with Bunyoro Community Development Strategic Leaders Forum On Thursday Login to license this image from 1$.
