In short
Tumukunde was picked up from Royal Paradise Hotel in Njeru municipality where he was meeting his campaign coordinators by Police Officers led by Hilary Mukiza, the Officer in Charge of Njeru Police Station.
General Tumukunde Arrested in Njeru Municipality18 Aug 2020, 16:54 Comments 282 Views Buikwe, Uganda Politics Security Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: General Tumukunde Arrested in Njeru Municipality
Mentioned: Gen Tumukunde
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.