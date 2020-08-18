Kimbowa Ivan
General Tumukunde Arrested in Njeru Municipality

18 Aug 2020, 16:54 Comments 282 Views Buikwe, Uganda Politics Security Local government Report
General Henry Tumukunde. Courtesy Photo.

Tumukunde was picked up from Royal Paradise Hotel in Njeru municipality where he was meeting his campaign coordinators by Police Officers led by Hilary Mukiza, the Officer in Charge of Njeru Police Station.

 

