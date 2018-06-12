Geologist Admits Error in Isimba Compensation Assessment Report

In short
Zakali Baguma, the Commissioner Geological Survey Department in the Energy Ministry has admitted that his office erred while compiling an assessment report on rock reserves that were to be affected by the construction of the Isimba Hydro power dam.
Geologist Admits Error in Isimba Compensation Assessment Report12 Jun 2018, 18:55 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Zakali Baguma, the Commissioner Geological Survey Department in the Energy Ministry taking oath before the Land Probe. Login to license this image from 1$.
