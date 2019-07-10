Dominic Ochola
17:12

German Experts Review Gulu Municipality Structural Plan

10 Jul 2019, 17:12 Comments 117 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Environment Science and technology Interview
Gulu Municiplaity undergoing major revolution in quest city for status effective July 2020 - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Gulu Municiplaity undergoing major revolution in quest city for status effective July 2020 - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Francis Barabanawe, the Gulu Municipal Town Clerk says that they secured funding from KfW, a German state-owned development bank, to undertake review of the structural plan.

 

Tagged with: German architectural consultants Gulu City Structure Plan city plan de-congest Kampala
Mentioned: Gulu Municipal KfW, a German state-owned development bank Koro and Ongako sub counties in Omoro Pageya and Pece Acoyo parishes in Koro sub county

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.