Germany Foundations Opens Research Clinic at Muteesa University

In short
The project titled; the International Summer School in Uganda (ISSU) on Survey Methodology and Data Management has established a research-training clinic at the University’s main campus in Kirumba Masaka, where over 50 scholars in the different socio-cultural disciplines are undergoing intensive training in conducting research.
Germany Foundations Opens Research Clinic at Muteesa University17 Sep 2019, 15:34 Comments 124 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Doctor Umar Ahmed Kasule MRU Deputy Vice Chancellor Specialized Research Project muteesa i royal university the International Summer School in Uganda (ISSU) on Survey Methodology and Data Management
Mentioned: GESIS-Leibniz Institute for Social Development. International Summer School in Uganda (ISSU) Muteesa I Royal University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.