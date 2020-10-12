Get Side Gigs, Fagil Mandy, Prof Balunywa Tell Teachers

In short
Ahead of the education institutions re-opening for candidates and finalists while celebrating independence, Fagil Mandy, a renown educationist has advised that for teachers to be independent socially and economically, they should continue with small businesses that bring in more income but also teacher in schools.
Get Side Gigs, Fagil Mandy, Prof Balunywa Tell Teachers12 Oct 2020, 11:34 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Lifestyle Interview
