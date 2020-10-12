Aldon Walukamba
11:37

Get Side Gigs, Fagil Mandy, Prof Balunywa Tell Teachers

12 Oct 2020, 11:34 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Lifestyle Interview
Fagil Mandy

Fagil Mandy

In short
Ahead of the education institutions re-opening for candidates and finalists while celebrating independence, Fagil Mandy, a renown educationist has advised that for teachers to be independent socially and economically, they should continue with small businesses that bring in more income but also teacher in schools.

 

Tagged with: Prof Waswa Balunywa fagil mandy income diversification teachers income

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.