In short
Preliminary results National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases indicate that patients who received remdesivir had a 31% faster time to recovery than those who received placebo.
Gilead drug remdesivir proves effective against COVID-19 says US study Top story29 Apr 2020, 23:34 Comments 108 Views Business and finance Misc Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 LANCET JOURNAL NIH Clinical trials National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)s of Health National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)tional Institutes of Health Remdesivir placebo drug
Mentioned: Gilead Sciences Inc Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir National Institutes of Health (NIH) The lancet medical Journal
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.