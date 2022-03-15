Girl Child Enrollment in Kampala Schools Increases After Lockdown

In short
Charles Maginot, the Deputy Director of Education and Social Services in KCCA, says that the increase may look minor but given the effects of the lockdown that led to the closure of schools, registering an increase in girl child enrollment in educational institutions is great news.
Girl Child Enrollment in Kampala Schools Increases After Lockdown15 Mar 2022, 07:54 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Report
