The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has credited the ministry of Education for the guidance it made to schools to take on the teenage girls that became pregnant during the lockdown saying this has ensured a higher number of female candidates than expected .
Girls Outnumber Boys as UNEB Registers Pregnant Ones for National Exams
