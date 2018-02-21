Girls Outperform Boys in UACE Results

In short
A total of 11,358 girls representing 27.4 percent scored two principle passes compared to 14,764 boys representing 25.3 percent. When added, 27,571 girls representing 66.4 percent scored two principle passes and above compared to 33,370 boys representing 57.1 percent who were at the same level.
Girls Outperform Boys in UACE Results21 Feb 2018, 13:17 Comments 47 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: janet kataha museveni minister of education uace results
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.