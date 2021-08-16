steven Ariong
10:06

GISOs, Peace Committee Chairpersons Flee Homes as Karamojong Warriors Target Them Top story

16 Aug 2021, 10:05 Comments 323 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
Karimojong hardcores parreded after the forces recovered guns from them by force in Kotido

In short
John Lopus, another security informer told URN that he has escaped death twice at the hands of cattle rustlers simply because he is in touch with security personnel. Michael Longole, the Karamoja Region Police Spokesperson advised the GISOs to report any information they get regarding their safety to security officers.

 

