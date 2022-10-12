In short
“I think there is something that the government did not explain. If a learner, currently studying in the old curriculum, falls sick or fails to raise school fees or if anything happens and he or she doesn’t complete senior four in 2023, what will happen?” she asked.
Glaring Oversight: MOES Lacks Plan for S.4 Learners Who Might Miss 2023 Exams Top story12 Oct 2022, 07:22 Comments 267 Views Education Report
