Ayubu Kirinya
18:45

Gliding Rocks Cutoff Major Road in Bulambuli District

2 Jan 2020, 18:44 Comments 156 Views Bulambuli, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Updates
IMG_20200102_115955

IMG_20200102_115955

In short
The rocks that warped on Monday afternoon have now split into particles which are now strewn across the road at a place called Nairobi in Kamu sub-county. As a result, the entire stretch of the road from Simu through Kamu to Kaseeremu has become impassable.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.