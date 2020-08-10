Flavia Nassaka
17:52

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 20 Million Mark

10 Aug 2020, 17:38 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
On Monday, two people were confirmed to have died of COVID whereby one was a 46-year-old male from Kampala who died at Nsambya hospital and 27-year old who died at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital. As of Monday, Uganda had 1,297 cases of COVID-19 of which 1,137 have recovered.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 cases
Mentioned: Ministry of Health The World Health Organization – WHO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.