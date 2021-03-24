Global COVID-19 Infections Rise for Fourth Consecutive Week

In short
However, the number of new deaths from the coronavirus levelled off after a six-week decrease, with just over 60,000 new deaths reported. According to the World Health Organisations Weekly Epidemiological Update, Europe and the Americas continued to account for nearly eight in 10 of all cases and deaths.
Global COVID-19 Infections Rise for Fourth Consecutive Week24 Mar 2021, 19:00 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
