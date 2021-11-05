Global Crude Palm Oil Prices, New Taxes Driving Cooking Oil Costs Up

In short
Crude palm oil prices hit record highs in May 2021, along with soybean oil, sunflower oil and other soft oils, which compete for a share in the vegetable oils market. The prices in Uganda have increased USD 1,300 (4.6 million Shillings) per metric tonne, from USD 500 (1.8 million Shillings), two years ago.
Global Crude Palm Oil Prices, New Taxes Driving Cooking Oil Costs Up5 Nov 2021
