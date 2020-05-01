In short
Some of the measure that governments are being asked to consider include; scrapping promotional examinations, moving classrooms to open places such as under trees and putting in place social distancing measures that could see learners study in shifts. Once in schools, the use of masks by teachers, leaners and staff should be considered to reduce exposure or spread of diseases causing aerosols.
Gov't Asked to Scrap Promotional Examinations, Waive School Fees
As countries lift lockdowns, governments are being asked to consider introducing learning in shifts when schools re-open
