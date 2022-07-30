Global Expert Advises Uganda on Coming Organ Transplant Service

In short
Dr. Gaurav Kharya, the Director Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy at the Apollo hospital in Delhi India said the two programmes are run using different guidelines and having them separated from beginning will save the country the confusion that may arise in future.
Global Expert Advises Uganda on Coming Organ Transplant Service30 Jul 2022, 17:53 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Organ Transplant
Mentioned: Mulago National Referral Hospital Parliament
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.