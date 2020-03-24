Global Leaders Urged to Fulfill Commitments to End TB

In short
A quarter of the world ‘s population is estimated to be infected with TB bacteria. These people are neither sick nor contagious. However, they are at greater risk of developing TB disease, especially those with weakened immunity. WHO is optimistic that offering them TB preventive treatment will not only protect them from becoming sick but also cut down on the risk of transmission in the community.
Global Leaders Urged to Fulfill Commitments to End TB24 Mar 2020, 14:27 Comments 44 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 WHO Calls Upon World Leaders to Fulfill TB Pledges as World Battles COVID 19 World TB 2020 World TB Day
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.