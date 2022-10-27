Global Ministers Meet on Nuclear Power

In short
The International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century, in Washington, D.C has provided a forum for ministers, policymakers, and experts to engage on how nuclear energy can contribute to sustainable development and mitigating climate change.
Global Ministers Meet on Nuclear Power27 Oct 2022, 17:42 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Oil & Gas Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Energy security IAEA’s Peaceful Uses Initiative Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power Light Water Reactors (LWRs) Nuclear Energy. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Mentioned: International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power Nuclear Nonproliferation and Nuclear Security The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.