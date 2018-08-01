Global Peace Conference Opens in Kampala

In short
The conference will be attended by Heads of State, first ladies, religious, cultural leaders, entrepreneurs, youth, innovators, women, Community organisers, Development partners from the Great Lakes region.
Global Peace Conference Opens in Kampala1 Aug 2018, 13:06 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda opening the Global Peace Conference at Speke Resort, Munyonyo. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.