Go Read Books! Kyambogo Vice Chancellor Tells Off His Staff

In short
Professor Katunguka’s comments come at a time when a section of academic staff are bickering over continued importation of university managers. The staff argue that 90% of university’s top senior managerial positions are occupied by people who come from outside the university like Makerere, University Christian University and Makerere business school etc.
Go Read Books! Kyambogo Vice Chancellor Tells Off His Staff19 Oct 2020, 11:17 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Education Interview
In short
Tagged with: Go Read Books: Katunguka tells Kyambogo staff Kyambogo University staff root for home grown leadership
Mentioned: KYUASA [Kyambogo University Academic Staff Association] Kyambogo university Professor Elli Katunguka Rev.Dr. Grace Lubaale
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.