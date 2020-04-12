Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:26

God Has Repossessed the Solemnity of The Easter Feast -Masaka Bishop

12 Apr 2020, 15:22 Comments 141 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Updates
West Buganda Anglican diocese Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale preaching in an empty Cathedral on Easter Sunday

West Buganda Anglican diocese Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale preaching in an empty Cathedral on Easter Sunday

In short
Bishop Jjumba was speaking during the celebration of Easter feast, from Our Lady of Souls Cathedral at Kitovu in Masaka Municipality. He emphasized that unlike the Easter celebrations over the years, this time, God has repossessed Easter to assert his authority overall creation.

 

Mentioned: Masaka Bishop Serverus Jjumba Masaka Catholic Diocese Masaka Easter Celebrations West Buganda Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.