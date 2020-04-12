In short
Bishop Jjumba was speaking during the celebration of Easter feast, from Our Lady of Souls Cathedral at Kitovu in Masaka Municipality. He emphasized that unlike the Easter celebrations over the years, this time, God has repossessed Easter to assert his authority overall creation.
God Has Repossessed the Solemnity of The Easter Feast -Masaka Bishop
West Buganda Anglican diocese Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale preaching in an empty Cathedral on Easter Sunday
Mentioned: Masaka Bishop Serverus Jjumba Masaka Catholic Diocese Masaka Easter Celebrations West Buganda Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale
